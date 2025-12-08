Reds' Rival Makes Offer to Kyle Schwarber as Winter Meetings Begin

Free agency usually starts to heat up this time of year, especially the week of the Winter Meetings, which start this week.

On Sunday night, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Pittsburgh Pirates have offered Schwarber a deal.

"The Pittsburgh Pirates have made free-agent designated hitter Kyle Schwarber a four-year offer, according to people briefed on their discussions," Rosenthal wrote. "The offer almost certainly is for more than $100 million."

It is surprising to see the Pirates be this aggressive in free agency, as their largest deal ever given to a free agent was when they signed left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano to a three-year, $39 million deal in December of 2014.

"The Cincinnati Reds, Schwarber's hometown team, also are making a push," Rosenthal continued.

Schwarber had a huge season in 2025, slashing .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a National League-leading 56 home runs.

The Red Sox, Mets, Orioles, and Phillies are also reported to be pursuing the free agent slugger.

