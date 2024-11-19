Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Add Two Players to 40-Man Roster

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds infielder Tyler Callihan throws to first base for an out in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds infielder Tyler Callihan throws to first base for an out in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Reds added Tyler Callihan and Luis Mey to the 40-man roster on Tuesday.

Mey was the Arizona Fall League Reliever of the Year. Meanwhile, Callihan's path to the roster will likely be in the outfield where the Reds could certainly use some depth.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

