Reds Prospect Alfredo Duno Named Florida State League Player of the Week
Reds prospect Alfredo Duno has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week.
From May 26 - June 1, the Reds' 7th-ranked prospect slashed .450/.607/.850 with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs.
"Duno can show off a plus arm from behind the plate and he’s pretty athletic given his 6-foot-2 frame, something he’ll have to manage as he matures so he can continue to block and receive well," MLB Pipeline wrote. "The Reds don’t have a catcher ahead of him in the system to block him, so he’ll dictate his own pace."
Duno, who is still just 19 years old, is slashing .268/.406/.490 with 20 extra-base hits with Low-A Daytona this season. He has shown the ability to take a walk, walking 32 times in just 44 games.
The catcher isn't anywhere near the big leagues, but he has elite upside. In the offseason, Reds' catcher Jose Trevino had high praise for the youngster.
“He could be the next Salvador Perez,” Trevino said on the Jim Day Podcast.
You can see the Tortugas' full announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast