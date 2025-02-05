Inside The Reds

Reds Prospect Cam Collier Named Minor League Position Player of the Year

Collier hit 20 home runs with the High-A Dayton Dragons in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 23, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds minor league player Cam Collier serves as a baserunner during rundown drills during spring training workouts at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Cam Collier was recognized as the 2024 Reds Minor League Position Player of the Year last month.

The 20-year-old played in 119 games for the High-A Dayton Dragons and slugged .248/.355/.443 with 42 extra-base hits.

He also became the second Reds farmhand to win the Larry Doby Award for Most Valuable Player at the All-Star Futures Game.

"Winning it, especially after having the year I had before where I was struggling, being able to bounce back this year and have the success I did, it was really a blessing," Collier told MLB.com. "To see that hard work pay off after that struggle, it was amazing."

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

