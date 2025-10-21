What Cincinnati Reds Can Expect From Former First-Round Pick in 2026
Cam Collier is one of my favorite prospects in the Reds Minor League system. His smooth swing from the left side generates a ton of power to all fields. At 20 years old, he has climbed the ranks, reaching Double-A this season. It also doesn't hurt that his father, Lou Collier, was a Major Leaguer as well. What can we expect from him in 2026?
The Reds drafted Collier with the 18th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, along with their current number-one prospect, Sal Stewart, as a compensatory pick at 32. In 2024, the 19-year-old got off to an incredible start with the Dayton Dragons. He hit seven home runs in April, slashing .298/.326/.607 for the month. He cooled down for a stretch, hitting only seven home runs from May 1 to August 1. His power returned in August, hitting six home runs, slashing .329/.486/.671. He remained in High-A for the entirety of the season.
2025 started off in the worst way for Collier. He had a thumb injury that required surgery, causing him to miss the first month of the season. He did not play until May 19, debuting in the Arizona Complex League, where he slashed .394/.524/.636 in 10 games before moving up to High-A on June 4. In High-A, he slashed .293/.370/.415. His home run totals were down compared to last season, likely from his rehabbing thumb.
Collier debuted in Double-A Chattanooga on June 17. He finished 2-5. He struggled in July and August, batting just .157 with 10 extra-base hits, one home run. He began to hit his stride in September. In 11 games, he slashed .354/.392/.500 with a home run and four doubles. This would lead to the 20-year-old being selected to play in the Arizona Fall League with the Peoria Javelinas. In the Fall League, Collier is slashing .320/.500/.520 with two doubles and a highlight reel of a home run that traveled 438 feet. That leads us to the question: what can we expect from Collier in 2026?
His fellow draft-night teammate, Sal Stewart, dominated at every level in 2025, advancing from Double-A up to Cincinnati in September. Is Collier able to have that same path? Had he not missed time rehabbing from thumb surgery, he most likely would have begun 2025 in Double-A and potentially reached Triple-A. While there is a chance he could begin 2026 with Louisville, he most likely starts the season with Chattanooga and works his way up.
Collier's Fall League performance gives me confidence that his lack of home run power and cold stretches were due to his thumb. If he has a strong spring training and a good start to the season, we may see the 21-year-old in Cincinnati at some point next season.
