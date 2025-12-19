The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame class was revealed on Tuesday. Brandon Phillips, Aaron Harang, Reggie Sanders, and Lou Piniella are the four who will be inducted in April of 2026. Sanders was inducted by the Veterans Committee, alongside Piniella. I think personally, this was long overdue for the former Reds' outfielder. He was on previous ballots alongside players like Ken Griffey Jr., Dave Parker, Jake Beckley, and Ron Oester in 2014.

Sanders spoke to the media on Thursday to talk about his time with the Reds and how much being in the Reds' Hall of Fame means to him.

C. Trent Rosencrans noted that when the two were on the Hall of Fame ballot together, his production during his time with the Reds compared favorably to Ken Griffey Jr.’s, and asked him to reflect on why his career may have been overlooked.

“I think sometimes politics and certain scenarios play into certain equations," Sanders said during his media availability. "And my career with the Reds, on the onset, was very successful, and then towards the end of my career, I think starting from 1995. Actually, 1995 was a great year, but the postseason, I think, may have interfered with the likeness of my play from that standpoint. Then you fast forward from '96,'97 and on, and then I just think that left a bad taste in how certain people viewed me."

Later, a question was asked if there was a defining moment, or favorite moment that stuck out from all of the games he played with Cincinnati.

When reflecting on a defining moment from his Reds career, Sanders immediately recalled a story that has stayed with him ever since.

"A couple of my friends texted me yesterday," Sanders replied. "They said, ‘Hey, Marge Schott would be turning in her grave knowing that you're going into the Hall of Fame. How 'about that?’ And so I can remember Jim Bowden called me and said, ‘Your time is now.' Immediately, I called my mom, and when I got to Cincinnati, Marge Schott came on the field and said, ‘You’re gonna be my next Eric Davis.' Then she said, ‘Schottzie, you get over here.' She ripped a piece of hair off of Schottzie and put it in my back pocket for good luck as well. That's a memory I will never forget."

Sanders played in Cincinnati for eight seasons, easily his best years of his career. He was a 21.5 WAR, slashing .271/.353/.476 with 125 home runs, 158 stolen bases, 152 doubles, and was an All-Star in 1995. He finished sixth in MVP voting that season and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 1992. The celebrations will take place on April 24 through 26, 2026.

You can watch his entire interview here:

