Aaron Harang Reflects on Reds Career Ahead of 2026 Hall of Fame Induction

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame class was revealed on Tuesday. Brandon Phillips, Aaron Harang, Reggie Sanders, and Lou Piniella are the four who will be inducted in April 2026. Sanders was inducted by the Veterans Committee, along with Piniella. Harang spoke to the media on Thursday to talk about how much being in the Reds' Hall of Fame means to him and to reflect on some of his favorite memories. Below are some highlights and interesting quotes from his media availability.

Harang discussed how much this means to him.

"For me, it's a definite honor," Harang said. "The Reds have such a legacy and history in Major League Baseball, being one of the oldest franchises in the sport. Being able to be a part of the limited number of players that have been inducted into the Reds' Hall of Fame. Being able to go to some of the Galas and see the event. Playing with some of the guys that are in it, with guys I'm going in with or played against."

"It's pretty cool. I'm really excited for this. To have a legacy in Cincinnati is a huge deal. That's where I spent the majority of my career. I have so many friends and family friends that I still keep in touch with to this day. It's such an amazing city. The fanbase is awesome, so genuine and down-to-earth. They love their Reds, and it's such a neat place to play."

When asked if there was a memory about his time with the Reds, Harang didn't hesitate.

"One that always comes back to me is my first complete game in the big leagues." Haraang answered. "It was a complete game shutout in '04 against the Cardinals, and I was facing Chris Carpenter, and that was the year he was just insane as well. (Sean) Casey hit a solo home run for us, and I remember (Dave) Miley came out in the ninth inning, and I remember the fans were booing him because I had only given up a few hits. Tony Womack had a couple of hits, and Larry Walker got a hit in the ninth, I remember because he was on first base."

"Miley came out. He had (Danny) Graves ready in the bullpen, hot to come in. He walked out and looked at me and said, ‘What do you got?' and I looked him in the eyes and said, 'I know Albert's coming up, and I'm going to throw him a first pitch slider. He’s going to ground out, and you can come out and shake my hand. I'll have my first complete game.' Sure enough, first pitch slider, Albert swung at it, grounded out. Game over. The fans let Miley know when he came out that they weren’t happy about it." Harang added. "Of course, when he walked off, they cheered. The next pitch happened, and that was it. That was a pretty cool experience to get that complete game shutout and the first complete game of my career."

Harang pitched 14 years in the big leagues and pitched eight seasons with the Reds from 2003-10 and started on Opening Day from 2006-2010. The 6' 7" right-hander finished his Reds' career with an 18.2 WAR in 217 games pitched, 213 being starts. He won 75 games, led the National League in wins in 2006 with 16, strikeouts with 216, and tied for the lead in starts with 35. From 2004 to 2007, he led the team in strikeouts and again in 2009. In 2007, he finished fourth in Cy Young voting. The celebrations will take place on April 24 through 26, 2026.

You can find Harang's full interview below:

