Cincinnati Reds Add an Old Friend to Pitching Staff, Sign Wade Miley to One-Year Contract

Reds bring back a veteran presence for some pitching depth

Jeff Carr

Sep 21, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley (20) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley (20) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds made a sneaky good addition that could have a strong impact on the pitching staff in the second half of the season.

The Reds signed left-handed pitcher Wade Miley to a minor league contract. Miley is working his way back from Tommy John’s surgery and is expected to be ready sometime toward the end of May.

He has spent the last three seasons with the Cubs and Brewers dealing with a myriad of injuries. At the very least he can provide a veteran influence for a young pitching staff. More than likely, we will see him for 8 to 10 starts this season.

Since making 28 starts for the Reds in 2021, Miley has made a total of 33 starts in the last three seasons.

