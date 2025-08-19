Cincinnati Reds Being Overlooked in Playoff Race by MLB Analyst
On Monday night, the SNY TV crew discussed if the New York Mets should be worried about any of the teams chasing them in the National League Wild Card race, including the Cincinnati Reds.
They had some very interesting and some would say disrespectful comments when talking about the Reds.
"Not very threatened right now, I have to be honest with you," Dan Graca said. "They have an extremely hard schedule. They're going on the west coast this week...I think the schedule is way too daunting. Even if you don't fully believe that the Mets have figured everything out, I think when you look at the other teams in pursuit like the Reds, I just don't think they're very threatening."
Since June 13th, the Reds are 31-26 and the Mets are 21-34. The Reds have been playing good baseball. To pretend they're not is silly.
"I am going to be honest, if the Mets get caught by the Reds, we have some major issues here," Sal Licata added.
The Reds beat the Angels on Monday night to move one game back on the Mets in the National League Wild Card race.
"I (told someone), 'we're a playoff team," Gavin Lux told The Enquirer earlier in the season.
Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds on Tuesday night. The Mets will begin a series against the Washington Nationals.
