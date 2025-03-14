Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Jose Trevino Leaves Game With Possible Hand Injury

Not good.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) fields a ground ball in a catchers drill at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) fields a ground ball in a catchers drill at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — First Tyler Stephenson, now Jose Trevino.

Just hours after the Reds announced that Stephenson has an oblique strain that will cause him to miss the start of the season, their backup catcher also went down with an injury.

Trevino got hit on the hand by a foul tip and left the game on Friday. It's unclear how serious it is, but with Stephenson set to miss the start of the season, the Reds certainly need Trevino to be healthy.

Starting the season without your two best catchers would be less than ideal. For more on Stephenson's injury, go here.

Check out Gordon Wittenmyer's eyewitness account below:

Published
