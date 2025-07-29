Cincinnati Reds Considering Interesting Solution for Roster Upgrade at Trade Deadline
The Cincinnati Reds are lookin at multiple avenues to improve the team ahead of the trade deadline.
They're looking at more pitching help.
Reporting for The Athletic, C. Trent Rosecrans mentions the Reds as having been in on a few pitchers whose trails have recently cooled off, for one reason or another.
Rosecrans says the Reds were in on right handed pitcher Chris Paddack before the Tigers acquired him. He also says the Reds had been mentioned a few times as a good landing spot for Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. He is now suspended pending an investigation into his involvement with gambling, effectively taking him off the list of potential trade targets.
The premise is intriguing, though. The Reds are running up on what should be the limit of innings that Chase Burns will pitch in his inaugural professional season. While Hunter Greene recently had his rehab moved to Louisville, signaling a return being possible in the near future, the Reds are still very thin in the rotation.
If the Reds were to acquire another starter, they could move Nick Martinez to the bullpen, as Rosecrans suggests. This would effectively put him back in the role that he flourished in for the Reds in 2024.
I like this move, though starting pitching is notoriously and consistently difficult to acquire at the deadline because any and every contending team is looking for it. High demand means high asking prices. This is where Nick Krall will need to be creative.
The Reds greatest need is for a power hitter in the middle of their lineup. While the team has been decent at scoring runs this season, the are a bottom-10 team at hitting the long ball. This despite their home ballpark being one of the most homer-friendly ballparks.
If they have to overpay for a decent starting pitcher, that could take them out of the running for the impact bat they need. Pitchers like Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins and Adrian Houser from the Chicago White Sox would seemingly be out of the Reds “price range” here.
So it is likely the name the Reds acquire for starting pitching depth will be uninspiring. But it could be the kind of savvy move that solidifies the Reds depth in the rotation.
One thing remains abundantly clear, the Reds are trying to add to their team ahead of the trade deadline.