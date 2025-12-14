Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Adds His Name to an Exclusive List

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the better rotations in the National League, with room to improve. Headlined by Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, and top prospects Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns, Andrew Abbott had the best and most consistent season of all of them in 2025.

Abbott made his Major League debut in 2023 and immediately made history for the team. He did not allow a run in 17 2/3 innings to begin his career across four starts. The longest streak for any Reds' pitcher in the modern era and the first pitcher since 1893, when the mound was moved to its current distance. Abbott's Achilles heel has been stamina. His ERA has typically ballooned in August and September early in his career. He improved on that aspect in 2025. In 2023, Abbott had an ERA of 6.08 in August and 6.10 in September. In 2025, that decreased to 4.45 in August and 3.95 in September. With that improvement to his later starts, just how good has Andrew Abbott been for the Reds in his first three seasons?

The left-hander has made 75 starts to this point in his career, nearly three full seasons. He has an ERA+ of 133. ERA+ measures a pitcher's performance relative to the league average and their home ballpark. Think of it as a pitcher’s equivalent of OPS+, where 100 is the league average.

The last three left-handed pitchers with 75 starts and an ERA+ of 130 or better in their first three seasons are: Cole Hamels, Barry Zito, and Andy Pettitte. Add Andrew Abbott to that list. Will Andrew Abbott finish with a career similar to those three? Time will tell, but for now, let’s give Andrew Abbott his due in this Reds rotation.

Abbott finished 2025 with a 10-7 record and a 2.87 ERA in a career-high 29 starts. He tossed his first complete-game shutout, struck out a career-best 149 batters, and walked a career-low 43 while earning his first All-Star Game selection. 2025 was a career-best in every category for the 26-year-old. I am interested to see where and how he improves for the 2026 season. If he does, he can become one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball.

Andrew Abbott has 75 starts and a 133 ERA+ through the first three seasons of his career.



The last three lefties with 75 starts and at least a 130 ERA+ through their first three seasons: Cole Hamels, Barry Zito, Andy Pettitte. — Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) December 14, 2025

