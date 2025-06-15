Cincinnati Reds Have Approached Elly De La Cruz About Contract Extension
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have discussed a possible extension with Elly De La Cruz.
Reds President Nick Krall revealed the news during an interview on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.
“He's obviously one of the best players in the league. We made a run at it and obviously didn’t get anything done,” Krall said. “We’ve had those conversations and that’s not something that we’ve been able to obviously match up on. So hopefully maybe there’s something there, but as of right now, there’s nothing, there’s no talks that are currently happening.”
De La Cruz is one of the most talented and exciting players in baseball. He's represented by power agent Scott Boras.
The 23-year-old is under team control through 2029, but the Reds would love to sign him and know exactly how much he will be making year in and year out.
The Reds signed Joey Votto to a 10-year, $225 million extension on 2010. Would they give De La Cruz a 10-year, $300 million extension? Would that get it done? Does it make sense for him? Does it make sense for the Reds?
De La Cruz hasn't made big money in his career yet, which gives the Reds a real shot at signing him—if they want to make him one of the highest-paid players in Major League Baseball like they did with Votto.
