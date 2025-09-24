Cincinnati Reds Look to Add Another Bounce-Back Victory to Their 2025 Season
The Cincinnati Reds have had their backs up against the wall plenty of times this season. After Tuesday's loss to the Pirates, their backs are up against the wall once again.
They've been a resilient bunch. Every time you start to think they're out of it, they bounce back and go on a run.
"We just come into the next day with the same mentality," Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz said. "Our mentality is to win. We lost today. Tomorrow, we clean it up and we come with the same mentality."
The Reds face Paul Skenes on Wednesday, who has dominated them throughout his career, but De La Cruz says the mentality is no different.
"Same mentality," De La Cruz continued. "We choose to go out there with the mentality to win. That's what we got to do."
Reds manager Terry Francona echoed the same message after last night's loss.
"That wasn't our goal today, but we will come back tomorrow," Francona said. "We are going to face a really good pitcher tomorrow so it'll be a really good challenge. We will be ready to go."
The Reds are currently tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks and one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
Hunter Greene will take the mound for Cincinnati on Wednesday.
