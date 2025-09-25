Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Noelvi Marte Makes Great American Ball Park History
In the eighth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte hit an inside-the-park home run, his 14th home run of the season.
He became the fifth Reds hitter ever to hit an inside-the-park home run at Great American Ball Park, according to Matt Wilkes.
Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, Chris Heisey, and Drew Stubbs were the other four players to do so.
Marte is hitting .270 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs.
The Reds lost 4-3 to the Pirates in 11 innings on Wednesday. They are now just 3-12 in extra-inning games this season. However, the Mets and Diamondbacks both lost so the Reds are still just one game back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
Nick Lodolo will start on the mound in the series finale on Thursday afternoon.
