Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Noelvi Marte Makes Great American Ball Park History

Marte hit an inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (16) hits an inside the park home run in the eighth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburg Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (16) hits an inside the park home run in the eighth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburg Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In the eighth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte hit an inside-the-park home run, his 14th home run of the season.

He became the fifth Reds hitter ever to hit an inside-the-park home run at Great American Ball Park, according to Matt Wilkes.

Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, Chris Heisey, and Drew Stubbs were the other four players to do so.

Marte is hitting .270 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs.

The Reds lost 4-3 to the Pirates in 11 innings on Wednesday. They are now just 3-12 in extra-inning games this season. However, the Mets and Diamondbacks both lost so the Reds are still just one game back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Nick Lodolo will start on the mound in the series finale on Thursday afternoon.

Greg Kuffner
