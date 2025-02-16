Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty to Start Season in Triple-A, Ready to Compete
The Reds traded Sonny Gray for Chase Petty back in the 2021 season. At the time, Petty was just picked by the Twins in the MLB Draft with the number 26 pick.
Three years and 73 appearances later, the Reds front office is excited as ever about him.
When asked on the Reds Hot Stove about potential minor league pitchers who could contribute to the big league squad, general manager Brad Meador highlighted Petty as a candidate.
"Yeah, the two that jump to mind are the obvious, Chase Petty and Chase Burns, Meador said. "Both of those guys are a tremendous talent...Chase (Petty) will be in Triple-A, where he finished last year. He certainly looks good out there."
Petty is known for being a bulldog on the mound despite his 6' 1", 190-pound frame.
"He's super athletic, and he's super competitive. He's fun to watch. We talked to him yesterday and Tito specifically told him, you're not going to make this team tomorrow," Meador said. "It was funny because Petty was shaking his head, yeah, yeah, and then he jumps up, gives him a big hug, and runs out of the room. I am not sure he heard that."
The 21-year-old threw live batting practice in Goodyear on Thursday. He went 11-5 with a 4.20 ERA over 137 innings pitched last season.
Petty is an arm to watch this season.
