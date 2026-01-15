Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds signed 16 international prospects on the first day of the signing period on Thursday.
Outfielder Angel Núñez Jr. and catcher Diego Pacheco are in the top 50 of their class. Núñez is the sixth-ranked prospect and is from the Dominican Republic. Pacheco is from Venezuela and is the 50th-ranked international prospect.
Nuñez primarily plays centerfield and is projected to play there long-term. At the 2024 U15 World Cup, he hit .350 with 11 RBIs in eight games. Scouts see some power potential in his swing as he develops and grows, but his 6:3 walk-to-strikeout rate is eye-catching. His speed is above average, giving him the ability to track down balls to the gap, and he has also showcased plus arm strength. He signed for $3 million and will be 17 years old for the entirety of the 2026 season.
Pacheco has been described as a “ beast” by some evaluators. He has a line-drive swing with some loft. He is extremely athletic and has plus speed at the position. He ran a 6.7-second 60-yard dash, causing some scouts to think he may steal double-digit bases. He signed for $800,00
An under-the-radar signing the Reds made is shortstop Alexander Cuello out of the Dominican Republic. He's five-foot-10, 175 pounds, but he is an excellent offensive prospect. The lefty has a mature approach for his age, according to some scouts. He has been learning when to pull pitches, and that has resulted in more power. He has plus speed and may be flexible on defense, potentially playing third base, second base, and even the outfield.
