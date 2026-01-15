Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds signed 16 international prospects on the first day of the signing period on Thursday.

Outfielder Angel Núñez Jr. and catcher Diego Pacheco are in the top 50 of their class. Núñez is the sixth-ranked prospect and is from the Dominican Republic. Pacheco is from Venezuela and is the 50th-ranked international prospect.

Nuñez primarily plays centerfield and is projected to play there long-term. At the 2024 U15 World Cup, he hit .350 with 11 RBIs in eight games. Scouts see some power potential in his swing as he develops and grows, but his 6:3 walk-to-strikeout rate is eye-catching. His speed is above average, giving him the ability to track down balls to the gap, and he has also showcased plus arm strength. He signed for $3 million and will be 17 years old for the entirety of the 2026 season.

Pacheco has been described as a “ beast” by some evaluators. He has a line-drive swing with some loft. He is extremely athletic and has plus speed at the position. He ran a 6.7-second 60-yard dash, causing some scouts to think he may steal double-digit bases. He signed for $800,00

An under-the-radar signing the Reds made is shortstop Alexander Cuello out of the Dominican Republic. He's five-foot-10, 175 pounds, but he is an excellent offensive prospect. The lefty has a mature approach for his age, according to some scouts. He has been learning when to pull pitches, and that has resulted in more power. He has plus speed and may be flexible on defense, potentially playing third base, second base, and even the outfield.

You can find the entire list of prospects signed here:

The #Reds have agreed to terms with the following international players: pic.twitter.com/Qv7eLrw1Wd — Reds On The Rise (@RedsOnTheRise) January 15, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



