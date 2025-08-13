Cincinnati Reds Prospect Equals Longest Outing of Career on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds prospect Chase Petty tied his career high with seven innings pitched on Tuesday night.
The Reds' seventh-ranked prospect gave up four runs on six hits. He walked a batter and struck out four.
The right-hander has struggled over his last seven starts, giving up 35 earned runs on 41 hits and 15 walks in 31 2/3 innings.
It's easy to forget Petty is still just 22 years old.
It was good to see Petty turn in a strong performance on Wednesday, and it's also worth noting that sometimes teams have players work on things in the minor leagues, which can be a process at times.
Petty has appeared in three games for the Reds this season and has given up 13 earned runs on 14 hits over six innings.
Despite his struggles this season, the future is still bright for the young pitcher.
