Cincinnati Reds Ranked Near Middle of MLB in Latest Power Rankings

The Reds finished 77-85 in the 2024 season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Cincinnati Reds celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
ESPN released their new year power rankings on Friday where they asked ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield, Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers to rank every team in baseball based on a combination of what they've seen so far this offseason and what we already knew from 2024.

The Reds were ranked 19th.

"If you like the challenge of picking a sleeper team to succeed, Cincinnati is a strong candidate," ESPN.com's Buster Olney wrote. "There is better depth in the rotation and some dynamic young position players, not to mention that manager Terry Francona's teams typically outperform expectations."

The Cubs were the top-ranked team in the National League Central Division at #12. The Brewers were ranked 16th, the Pirates were ranked 24th, while the Cardinals rounded out the division at 26th.

