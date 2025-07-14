Cincinnati Reds Select College Baseball’s Home Run Leader With 114th Pick in MLB Draft
The Cincinnati Reds took Oregon outfielder Mason Neville with the 114th selection in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Neville made first team All-Big Ten honors and slashed .290/.429/.724 with 42 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases in 57 games with Oregon in the 2025 season.
The Reds actually had selected Neville in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school, but he elected to go to Arkansas before transferring to Oregon.
"Neville has long intrigued scouts with his overall athleticism and offensive potential from the left side of the plate, reminding some from his high school days of a young Cody Bellinger," MLB.com wrote.
"The raw power is very real, and a year after hitting 16 homers with a 33.5 percent strikeout rate, Neville has jumped up boards by greatly cutting down his swing-and-miss, allowing him to get to that pop even more consistently for the 26 homers that tied for the NCAA Division I home run title. He can drive the ball gap-to-gap with plenty of pull power. He punishes fastballs and still struggles against softer stuff, but scouts are much more bullish overall that the bat will play at the next level."
You can read his full scouting report here.
You can see highlights of Neville below:
