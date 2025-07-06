Cincinnati Reds Superstar Infielder Earns Second All-Star Selection
Cincinnati Reds superstar infielder Elly De La Cruz earned his second career All-Star selection on Sunday.
De La Cruz has now been named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons. He was the only Reds player selected.
The 23-year-old is slashing .277/.349/.487 with 35 extra-base hits and 22 stolen bases this season for Cincinnati.
He has been much better against left-handed pitching this season, slashing .241/.290/.397 with five home runs batting right-handed.
"Elly is our All-Star," Reds manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith after the loss on Sunday. "I wanted it to be upbeat because it’s very much an honor for Elly. I also wanted some of the guys to know that we care. Friedl. Abbott.”
De La Cruz went 1-2 with a single in the 2024 All-Star Game. The American League All-Stars beat the National League All-Stars 5-3.
The 2025 All-Star game will be played at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15.
