Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher 'Likely' to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
Former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas is expected to undergo surgery on his UCL and not only miss the rest of this season, but likely miss most of next season, according to Jon Heyman on the New York Post.
It's "very likely" that Montas will require full Tommy John surgery, Heyman said.
The right-hander pitched in just nine games for the New York Mets this season and had a 6.28 ERA in 38 2/3 innings.
Montas spent much of the 2024 season and was the Reds' opening day starter before being dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline.
The 32-year-old signed a $17 million deal in the offseason with New York and has a player option for 2026.
Montas had a 4.20 ERA in 169 career games over 10 seasons as a Major Leaguer. He's pitched for Oakland, the New York Yankees, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, the New York Mets, and the Chicago White Sox throughout his career.
You can read Heyman's full article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast