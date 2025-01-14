Inside The Reds

Former Reds Outfielder Bubba Thompson to Join South Alabama Football Team

This is wild!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Bubba Thompson (12) drops a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Miguel Sanó (22) in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Former Reds outfielder Bubba Thompson is enrolling at the University of South Alabama,reports Creg Stephenson of AL.com. He is joining the Jaguars football team as a walk-on.

The former outfielder posted a video on Facebook saying "we back y'all!"

Thompson played in 109 games in his MLB career, slashing .232/.273/.295 for the Reds and Rangers. He also had 27 stolen bases.

Because Thompson never enrolled in college, he has a full five years to play four seasons at the college level.

Thompson was a 3-star football recruit coming out of high school.

Greg Kuffner
