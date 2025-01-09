"He's Electric, Man" - Newest Red Gavin Lux Excited About Opportunity to Play with Elly De La Cruz
Gavin Lux had a lot of emotions when he found out he was traded from the Dodgers to the Reds on Monday night.
Lux went appeared on MLB Network's Hot Stove on Wednesday to discuss being traded to the Reds, discuss what he learned in his time with the Dodgers, getting to play with Elly De La Cruz, and more.
"I had a lot of emotions," Lux said on MLB Network's Hot Stove. "You're excited. You're nervous. It's a new place. The last nine or ten years with the Dodgers is the only thing I've ever known. It's a lot of emotions, but I am excited to get over there and get with that group of guys. There is a lot of really good, young talent, and I am excited to help them win in any way I can."
Lux learned a lot from being with the Dodgers over the years and was always impressed with the organization's preparation.
"Man, these guys put a lot into the preparation and going over the analytics of the pitchers," Lux said. "I think that is a big thing that I learned was how to go through that data and use what I want, and whatever I am getting from the data, how can I use it and how can it help me."
The 27-year-old said Clayton Kershaw texted him and said he's going to love playing for Reds' manager Terry Francona.
"Actually, Kersh texted me and said man, you're going to love Tito, he's the best. Obviously, we all know how respected Tito is as a manager and what he's done as a manager. It doesn't get much better than that so I am excited to get around him, talk baseball with him, and try to learn as much as I can. That's a Hall of Fame manager right there."
When asked about getting the chance to play with Elly De La Cruz. Lux referred to the young superstar as "electric."
"He's electric, man," Lux said. "That's about as dynamic as an athlete as you can get in baseball. I think when we played them in Dodger Stadium earlier last year, he stole like four or five bases. You can't walk him because he steals second, and then once he gets on second, he steals third. We were like we have got to keep this guy off the bases because he is a problem right now...I am excited to see him play every day because that's about a high of a ceiling as a baseball player as you can get."
You can watch the full clip below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast