"I'm Excited for It" - Cincinnati Reds Rookie Embracing New Role in Stretch Run
Cincinnati Reds rookie pitcher Chase Burns was activated from the injured list on Thursday and his role will be a new one, pitching out of the bullpen.
"I am excited for it," Burns told Power Stacks Podcast. "They have done a great job communicating with me. Basically, it's labeled as scheduled innings out of the pen. I am pumped."
Burns has thrown two live bullpen sessions and he has had the itch to get back on the mound, but understands the Reds have his best interest in mind.
"It just says a lot about their process and how much I mean to this organization," Burns continued. "For me, it was tough at times. I wanted to be out there and help the guys. It's finally here and I am ready for it."
Burns will know which days he's pitching and it'll be more scripted than normal.
The right-hander has a 5.24 ERA in eight starts with 57 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings this season with Cincinnati.
The Reds start a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast