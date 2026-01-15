Cincinnati Reds Designate Former Top Prospect to Make Roster Space for Latest Signing

The Cincinnati Reds officially signed newly acquired right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson on Thursday. The deal pays Johnson $5.5 million in 2025 and has an $8 million option for 2026 with a one-million-dollar buyout.

To make room for Johnson on the 40-man roster, Cincinnati designated Yosver Zulueta for assignment.

The 34-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Atlanta Braves. In 2025, Johnson had an ERA of 3.05 in 65 games.

Over his eight-year Major League career, Johnson has appeared with the Braves, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs.

The right-hander was drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Missouri State University and made his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017, tossing a scoreless inning in relief.

Zulueta, 27, has appeared in 19 games for the Reds over the last two seasons and has an ERA of 5.32 with 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. He was the Blue Jays' third-ranked prospect in 2023 before the Reds claimed him off of waivers in March of 2024.

The Reds have been active in strengthening their bullpen this offseason, adding Emilio Pagán and left-hander Caleb Ferguson before bringing in Johnson as another piece for 2026.

The #Reds today signed RHP Pierce Johnson to a one-year Major League contract with a mutual option for 2027 and designated RHP Yosver Zulueta for assignment. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 15, 2026

