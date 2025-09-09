Injury Update: Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Positive Update on Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Monday's game against the San Diego Padres and provided an encouraging injury report on rookie pitcher Chase Burns.
Francona said Burns will throw another side bullpen session tomorrow and if all goes well, he expects Burns to be activated on Friday for their series against the Athletics, according to Brian Giesenschlag.
It's unlikely Burns will be stretched out enough to start, and it feels likely Burns will come back in a bullpen role, which should greatly help the bullpen depth. With Emilio Pagan struggling of late, Francona turned to Tony Santillan in the ninth inning of Sunday's win over the New York Mets. Burns could give the Reds another option late in games.
Burns has a 5.24 ERA in eight starts with 57 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings this season with Cincinnati.
The Reds are 72-71 and start a three-game series with the Padres on Monday night.
