"It Means Everything" - Sal Stewart Confident in His Future with Reds
Cincinnati Reds top prospect Sal Stewart continues to destroy the baseball with Triple-A Louisville.
Since being called up to Triple-A Louisville, Stewart is slashing .312/.394/.638 with 25 extra-base hits in 37 games.
Reds fans are growing impatient and are ready for Stewart to be in Cincinnati. However, Stewart is staying patient and just continuing to work.
“Oh man, it means everything to me," Stewart told MiLB.com. "I’ve been working my whole life for this, and it’s right in front of me. I see a lot of playoff appearances in the future, and I know what I can bring to the table. I am confident in what I do and who I am, and when that time comes, I’ll be ready to go out and play to win.”
“I’m just focusing on getting better,” Stewart continued.
The 21-year-old is a confident player. It's just a matter of time before we see him in making an impact in Cincinnati.
You can read the full feature story on Stewart here.
