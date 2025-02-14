Inside The Reds

Jonathan India: Terry Francona Hire 'Huge' For Reds: 'They Needed That Fire In Their Ass'

The Reds hired Francona in October and traded India in November.

James Rapien

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds second base Jonathan India (6) celebrates with teammates in the dugout during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds second base Jonathan India (6) celebrates with teammates in the dugout during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds traded former National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India to the Royals for Brady Singer in November.

The move came roughly seven weeks after hiring Terry Francona to be their manager.

India believes Francona is exactly what the Reds need to get over the hump and get back to the playoffs.

“The Tito hiring is huge for them,” India told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “They need that. They need that discipline. They need that fire in their ass.”

From Elly De La Cruz to Hunter Greene, India knows what the Reds have on the roster.

“Because they have all the talent in the world. They have so much talent,” he said. “It just never panned out; it was always around .500."

Adding a World Series Champion manager like Francona cannot be overstated—at least for a young team like the Reds. He's expecting his former team to respond well to one of the top managers in baseball.

“They needed that fire in their ass. And he’s going to bring it for sure,” India said. “He’s going to keep everyone in check, keep everyone accountable.”

Check out Wittenmyer's entire conversation with India here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News