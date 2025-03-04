Jose Trevino’s Impact Reaches Beyond Cincinnati Reds’ Major League Roster
When the Reds acquired Jose Trevino in December, they knew they were getting one of the best defensive catchers in the game. What they might not have fully realized was just how much of an impact he would have beyond his own performance. Trevino isn’t just a leader behind the plate; he’s a mentor, helping Reds' catchers at every level of the organization.
During his recent bus ride on the Reds Caravan, Trevino wasn’t just kicking back and relaxing. Instead, he was sitting alongside 19-year-old catching prospect Alfredo Duno, breaking down pitch shapes and sharing insights to help the young backstop refine his game.
Trevino sees something special in Duno, and he didn’t hesitate to make a bold comparison.
“He could be the next Salvador Perez,” Trevino said on the Jim Day Podcast.
For Trevino, mentorship isn’t just an extra responsibility—it’s something he enjoys and values deeply.
"I enjoy the position," Trevino said. "I understand how hard it is, and if I can help Alfredo by teaching him this or that, it takes away that time it's going to take for him to have to try to learn it, fail, then learn it again and be good at it. If I can teach him some of my tricks, maybe that helps him get to where he wants to go sooner."
His leadership extends to the big-league roster as well, particularly in his relationship with Tyler Stephenson. Rather than seeing his fellow catcher as competition, Trevino views their partnership as an asset that can help the Reds win.
“I mean, why wouldn’t I? I don’t get anything out of it if I am not helping him. He’s going to help me at some point. I just want to give him as much information. I am not competing against him. We are competing against the other team, and we want to win,” Trevino explained.
He pointed out that the last two World Series champions had the luxury of two strong catchers who could trust each other and share the workload.
"I want to be that safety net for the organization, and I want to be that for Tyler. If he has a question or if he sees something, I want to be the guy he comes to first. I want to be able to help him.”
That mentorship has made this one of the most enjoyable stretches of Trevino’s career.
“This has been the most fun I’ve had because I’ve been able to teach great guys,” he said.
As for Stephenson, Trevino sees an All-Star in the making.
“He’s awesome. He asks great questions. He wants to learn. He wants to work. I have to cut him off because of the early work and the late work we do… He’s already an All-Star caliber player. I am hoping he just explodes and shows the world what he can really do.”
Trevino’s impact goes far beyond what he does behind the plate. By mentoring young players like Duno and guiding Stephenson at the Major League level, he’s ensuring that the Reds’ catching future is in good hands.
You can listen to Trevino's full interview with Jim Day here.
