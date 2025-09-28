Listen to Reds Radio Call on Final Out in 7-4 Win Over Milwaukee Brewers
The Cincinnati Reds used a six-run inning to come from behind and beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. With the win, the Reds need to just win or have the Mets lose on Sunday to clinch a postseason berth.
Sal Stewart homered and drove in two runs. TJ Friedl had two RBIs. Miguel Andujar has three hits and Ke'Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain both had an RBI. It was a team effort offensively.
Andrew Abbott gave up three runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. His ERA is now at 2.87 this season.
Emilio Pagan closed the game down with his 32nd save of the season. It was the fourth straight game he pitched in. Listen to the Reds radio call as Pagan recorded the final out in Saturday's win below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast