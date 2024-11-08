Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Says He Can Beat Gold Medalist Noah Lyles in a Race

De La Cruz led Major League Baseball with 67 stolen bases last year.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) steals second base during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) steals second base during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Elly De La Cruz has always claimed he's the fastest man in the world. He proved he's one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball, leading the league with 67 stolen bases in 2024.

On Thursday night, he quote tweeted a video of IShowSpeed and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles racing and said he could beat them both.

"They think they're fast! I'll beat them for sure," De La Cruz tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Greg Kuffner
