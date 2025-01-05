Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Pitcher Nick Martinez Among MLB Leaders in Chase Rate in 2024

Martinez accepted his qualifying offer in November.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nick Martinez was one of the bright spots for the Reds last season and his ability to get batters to chase pitches out of the zone was a big reason why.

Martinez got batters to chase pitches out of the zone 33.5% of the time, which was sixth in all of Major League Baseball.

The 34-year-old pitched in 42 games for the Reds in 2024 and went 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA. The Reds hope Martinez can be a big part of their pitching staff again in 2025.

See which pitchers led the league in chase rate below:

