Look: Reds Release Lineup Against Padres

The Reds fell 4-1 to the Angels yesterday.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a bullpen session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a bullpen session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
The Reds face the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon at Peoria Stadium at 4:10 ET.

Hunter Greene will be making his fourth start of the spring. Greene has surrendered seven runs in his eight innings of work this spring, but is coming off an outing where he did not give up a run, allowed just two hits, and struck out six over four innings.

See the full lineup below:

  1. CF | TJ Friedl
  2. 2B | Matt McLain
  3. SS | Elly De La Cruz
  4. LF | Austin Hays
  5. DH | Jeimer Candelario
  6. RF | Jake Fraley
  7. 1B | Christian Encarnacion-Strand
  8. 3B | Santiago Espinal
  9. C | Jose Trevino

Brent Suter,, Taylor Rogers, Tony Santillan, Sam Moll, and Joe La Sorsa are all expected to pitch.

The game will be televised on MLB Network and can be heard on 700 WLW.

You can see the Reds' lineup post here.

