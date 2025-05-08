Postgame Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Beat Atlanta Braves, Lose Hunter Greene to Injury
CINCINNATI -- The Reds snapped their four-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 4-3 win against the Braves in Atlanta, but the biggest news of the night involves ace Hunter Greene.
Greene exited the game with a right groin injury after warming up prior to the bottom of the fourth inning.
The bad news? Greene could be heading to the injured list, adding to an already lengthy list of Reds players currently on the injured list. Just Wednesday alone, Noelvi Marte was placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique and it was reported that Jake Fraley is dealing with left calf tenderness.
Just when things seem to be going right for this Reds club and key players get healthy, they've been hit by a barrage of injuries.
Think about where the Reds were late Friday night. Greene had pitched a gem, throwing 114 pitches in six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts. Tyler Stephenson, in his first game back from injury, had two hits and two runs scored. The Reds were 18-15, and they had won seven of nine.
Since then, it's been raining cats and dogs around this Reds team. Key players, including Greene, have gone on the injured list.
This was the point in the 2024 season where everything went haywire for the Reds. While the win tonight temporarily stopped the bleeding, there is still plenty of reason for concern.
TJ Friedl homered twice on Wednesday night. Matt McLain, for as much as he's struggling to raise his batting average, is getting on base by drawing walks. Elly De La Cruz is always a threat to steal when he gets on.
If these three players were carrying this Reds team, there would be reasoning to not be worried about the Reds without Greene for however long he's on the injured list. Here's the problem though: The players who have been carrying this team, like Marte, Greene and Austin Hays are also on the injured list. The three players that are supposed to be the Reds three best players are healthy, but they're not producing at the levels high enough to ensure this team can weather the storm without Greene.
Friedl, McLain and De La Cruz hold the key to this season for the Reds. If they start playing like one of the best 1-2-3 trios in Major League Baseball, this Reds team will be playing meaningful baseball this Summer. Any less production from those three players? It could be another long Summer of Reds baseball in Cincinnati.