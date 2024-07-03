Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: The Cincinnati Reds Defeat the New York Yankees 5-4

The Reds are now 19-9 in series opening games on the year.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 2, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 2, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees 5-4 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Reds improve to 40-45 on the season while the Yankees move to 54-33.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Offense Scores Five Runs on Five Hits

The Reds were blanked by Luis Gil the first time through the lineup, but then the bats got hot. Elly De La Cruz hit a triple to the right field wall before scoring on a Jeimer Candelario groundout to give the Reds an early lead.

In the fifth, Stuart Fairchild was hit by a pitch before scoring on a two-run home run by Will Benson to make it a 3-0 Reds lead. It was Benson's first home run since May 28. Jonathan India was hit by a pitch before De La Cruz hit a ball 114 mph into the bullpen in left center field for his 15th round tripper of the season.

Graham Ashcraft's Start

Ashcraft had not allowed a run and only surrendered two hits through the first five innings. In the sixth, Judge singled, Alex Verdugo walked, and Gleyber Torres singled before he was pulled from the game. Nick Martinez came in with two runners on, both belonging to Ashcraft. Ben Rice doubled them both home to cut the Reds lead to 5-3.

Ashcraft's final line was five plus innings, four hits, three runs, two walks, and three strikeouts. His ERA now sits at 5.45 on the season.

Reds Bullpen Shut the Yankees Down

The Reds bullpen tossed four innings of one-run baseball. Martinez came on in relief on Ashcraft. He allowed both inherited runners to score, but did not allow a run after that. Sam Moll did give up a run in the seventh when Aaaron Judge hit his 32nd home run of the season. Fernando Cruz pitched a perfect 1-2-3 eighth innings before Alexis Diaz shut the door in the ninth with a perfect inning of his own.

Up Next

The Reds and Yankees will face off in game two of the series Wednesday at 7:05 ET.

News and Notes

  • Jonathan India's 12-game hit streak came to an end. He did reach base twice, walking once and getting hit by a pitch.
  • Sam Moll's streak of 38 2/3 innings without allowing a home run ended when Aaron Judge hit his 32nd of the season in the seventh.
  • Alexis Diaz converted his 11th straight save.

