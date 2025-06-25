Inside The Reds

Reds Gavin Lux's Walk-Off Hit Over the New York Yankees Heard on All Broadcasts

What a win!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Gavin Lux (2) hits a walk-off RBI line drive to score Elly De La Cruz from third base in the bottom of the 11th inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Reds won 5-4 in 11 innings.
Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Gavin Lux (2) hits a walk-off RBI line drive to score Elly De La Cruz from third base in the bottom of the 11th inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Reds won 5-4 in 11 innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds clinched the series and won their fifth straight game over the New York Yankees on Tuesday when Gavin Lux ripped walk-off single to center field with the bases loaded in the 11th inning.

The Reds have won five straight games against the Yankees dating back to last season. Cincinnati is a season-high four games above .500 and will go for the series sweep on Wednesday.

You can watch and listen to Lux's walk-off hit in the 11th inning on Reds and Yankees television and radio below:

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

