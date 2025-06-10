Inside The Reds

Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Starting Pitcher Brady Singer

Greg Kuffner

Jun 8, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Starting pitcher Brady Singer was hit in his throwing arm by a line drive on Sunday in Cincinnati's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On Monday, Reds manager Terry Francona provided a positive update on the right-hander.

“He’s really good," Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "He went through a full workout. He’s got a little bit of a bruise there but I think all things considered, we’re really fortunate.”

This is good news and it sounds like Singer will not be forced to miss any time. The Reds already have multiple starting pitchers on the injured list in Hunter Greene, Carson Spiers, and Rhett Lowder. They really couldn't afford to lose another one.

Singer is 6-4 with a 4.59 ERA in 13 starts for the Reds this season. He has struck out 56 and walked 29 over 68 2/3 innings.

Although his stats don't jump off the page, he's known for his durability. The 28-year-old made at least 27 starts for four consecutive seasons.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

