Intriguing Trade Idea Has Terry Francona Reuniting With Familiar Face

The Cincinnati Reds have still yet to sign or trade for an impact bat this offseason. With Spring Training just over a month away, it's still their biggest need if they want to be a true contender.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter suggested a trade that would see Cincinnati acquire two-time American League All-Star Steven Kwan.

Reds Receive: OF Steven Kwan

Guardians Receive: RHP Brady Singer, OF Rece Hinds, OF Hector Rodriguez

"Steven Kwan is a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner over his first four seasons in the majors, and with two years of club control remaining, he would be more than just a rental upgrade," Reuter wrote. "His power is limited, but generating over-the-fence production is generally not an issue at Great American Ball Park, and his defense, speed and contact skills would be a welcome addition to the Reds lineup."

Singer is in the last year of his deal, while Kwan has two years remaining. Kwan hit .272/.330/.374 with 41 extra-base hits last season.

While Kwan isn't the power hitter Reds fans are dying for, he certainly fits the type of player Chris Valaika and Terry Francona are looking for. He's a high-contact, great defensive player with speed, and already has four Gold Glove awards to show for it.

His bWAR has been 4.0 and 3.7 over the last two seasons.

Whether he’s the right fit is up for debate, but Kwan clearly checks many of the boxes this front office and Tito typically prioritize.

