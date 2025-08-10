Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Positive Injury Update on Reds Ace Hunter Greene
After throwing 5 1/3 innings and nearly 80 pitches in his latest minor league rehab start, Hunter Greene plans to work out in Cincinnati today and pitch against the Phillies on Wednesday, according to The Enquirer's Pat Brennan.
Greene has not pitched in a Major League game since June third due a right groin strain.
The right-hander pitched for Triple-A Louisville on Friday night and gave up just two hits, but those two hits were both home runs. His final line was five earned runs on two hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.
Greene threw 52 of his 79 pitches for strikes.
The 26-year-old is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings. If healthy, Greene should be a big boost to the pitching staff.
