Reds Manager Terry Francona 'So Happy' Reds Traded for Brady Singer to Bolster Starting Rotation
Across his 11 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, Reds manager Terry Francona always seemed to have a great pitching staff.
Since Francona was hired by the Reds in October, Nick Martinez accepted the Reds $21 million qualifying offer and the Reds traded Jonathan India to the Royals for starting pitcher, Brady Singer.
"I was so happy that when you think you have enough pitching, go get more," Francona said on the Reds Hot Stove Show. "If it ends up where we have to maybe aggravate someone and send them down or put them in the bullpen, you know what, good for us."
Francona went on to talk about how reliable Singer has been over his career.
"He has thrown 170 innings three years in a row," Francona said. "There is a lot to be said from that, especially in today's game. That can really help...Brady likes to keep the ball on the ground. He's going to really help us."
With Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, Rhett Lowder, Nick Martinez, and Singer all solid options to start for the Reds in 2025, the team is poised to enter the season with exceptional pitching depth.
