Reds Provide Injury Update on Pitchers Brandon Williamson and Julian Aguiar
Reds pitchers Brandon Williamson and Julian Aguiar are both out for the season after having Tommy John Surgery late last year.
The Reds and MLB.com's Mark Sheldon provided updates on both pitchers earlier this week.
Williamson started throwing off a mound in September out in Arizona, but the Reds recently told him to throttle it back, and he is in Cincinnati this week playing catch and working out with the team.
Aguiar, who had Tommy John surgery in October of last year, has been throwing off the mound out in Arizona. On Tuesday, he was at Great American Ball Park and had a bullpen session and is expected to have another bullpen session on August 17.
Aguiar and Williamson should both add pitching depth to the organization in 2026 if they come back healthy.
You can see Sheldon's full report here.
