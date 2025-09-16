Reds Snap Losing Streak, Rally For Much Needed Win Over Cardinals
CINCINNATI -- The Reds got off the mats in a big way Monday night in St. Louis, scoring five runs across the eighth and ninth innings for an 11-6 win over the Cardinals.
Sal Stewart, who made his MLB debut on September 1st, set the tone with his fourth career home run in the second inning. It was the start of a big night for Stewart, as the Reds were able to overcome three Cardinals rallies to put the game away in the final two innings.
Now at 75-75 in the season, the Reds are now two games behind the New York Mets for the third National League Wild Card spot.
Here are our key takeaways from Monday night's 11-6 win over the Cardinals:
Sal Stewart's Big Night
It was an impressive night for the Reds No. 1 prospect. Stewart went 3-for-5 with one home run, two RBI and three runs scored.
The Reds have something promising in Stewart, which is a positive for this season and the future. Through 11 games, Stewart is hitting .297 with four home runs and six RBI. He's going to get more mature at the plate, which will serve him and the Reds lineup well in future seasons.
Zack Littell Delivers Solid Outing
The Reds right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings with five hits and four earned runs allowed. He didn't walk any Cardinals hitters, and hs struck out three. He threw 57 strikes on 86 pitches.
An amazing stat on Littell is that he has gotten a no decision in each of his last seven starts. His first start with the Reds on August 5th, proceeding his previous seven, is his only win as a Reds starting pitcher.
Littell has pitched 6+ innings three times aince August 5th.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds are now 5-6 against the Cardinals this season.
- Connor Phillips earned the win and is now 3-0 this season.
- The top seven hitters in the Reds lineup each had at least one hit.
- Elly De La Cruz went 1-3 with two walks batting seventh Monday night.
- Four Reds with multiple hits.
- Tony Santillan, Connor Phillips and Emilio Pagan combined to pitch 2 1/3 shutout innings to close out the game.
- Matt McLain went 2-5 and batted ninth Monday night
Scoring Summary
Top 2nd
CIN: Sal Stewart solo home run (4) (Reds lead 1-0)
Bottom 2nd
STL: Nolan Arenado RBI single (Tied 1-1)
Top 3rd
CIN: Noevli Marte two-run double (Reds lead 3-1)
Bottom 6th
STL: Alec Burleson two-run double (Tied 3-3)
STL: Wilson Contreras RBI single (Cardinals lead 4-3)
Top 7th
CIN: Matt McLain two-run, ground rule double (Reds lead 5-4)
CIN: TJ Friedl RBI single (Reds lead 6-4)
Bottom 7th
STL: Brendan Donovan RBI single (Reds lead 6-5)
STL: Iván Herrerra RBI single (Tied 6-6)
Top 8th
CIN: Will Benson RBI sacrafice fly (Reds lead 7-6)
Top 9th
CIN: Sal Stewart RBI single (Reds lead 8-6)
CIN: Tyler Stephenson three-run double (Reds lead 11-6)