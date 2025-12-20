Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Signs With Cleveland Guardians

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild has agreed to a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians. The deal includes a non-roster invite to spring training.

Fairchild played for the Reds from 2022 to 2024 before being traded to the Atlanta Braves at the end of spring training last season.

In his three seasons with Cincinnati, Fairchild slashed 232/.316/.403 with 18 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 229 games. Fairchild has always been known for his defense and has hit pretty well against left-handed pitching throughout his career.

In 2025, Fairchild appeared in 28 games with the Braves before being picked up by the Rays. However, he never played a game for Tampa Bay after suffering a right oblique strain in July. The Rays designated him for assignment in November.

Fairchild was drafted in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Reds. He made his Major League debut on July 6, 2021, against the Colorado Rockies.

