Inside The Reds

Reds’ Trade Deadline Addition Draws Big Compliment from Brewers Manager

Hayes had a couple of spectacular plays on Monday night.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) prepares for the pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) prepares for the pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes made a couple of spectacular plays again on Monday night against the Angels.

It feels like Hayes makes a play that will make you shake your head in amazement at least once a night. That is why the Reds brought him over to be their third baseman of the future.

His offense still needs work, but he hits the ball hard for someone whose numbers are as poor as they are.

During the Brewers series, Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy had high praise for Hayes.

“He’s showing what he can do offensively,” Murphy told C. Trent Rosecrans. “I think (Francona) will get a ton out of him, and I think he’s an incredible pickup for the Reds. It hurts my heart that they did that. You want to talk about my heart? When I heard they signed Hayes … I love the player.”

Hayes had just 14 extra-base hits in 100 games this season with the Pirates. He already has five extra-base hits in 17 games with Cincinnati.

His glove already makes him valuable, but if his bat even reaches league average, Hayes has the tools to be an elite cornerstone for years to come.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News