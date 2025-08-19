Reds’ Trade Deadline Addition Draws Big Compliment from Brewers Manager
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes made a couple of spectacular plays again on Monday night against the Angels.
It feels like Hayes makes a play that will make you shake your head in amazement at least once a night. That is why the Reds brought him over to be their third baseman of the future.
His offense still needs work, but he hits the ball hard for someone whose numbers are as poor as they are.
During the Brewers series, Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy had high praise for Hayes.
“He’s showing what he can do offensively,” Murphy told C. Trent Rosecrans. “I think (Francona) will get a ton out of him, and I think he’s an incredible pickup for the Reds. It hurts my heart that they did that. You want to talk about my heart? When I heard they signed Hayes … I love the player.”
Hayes had just 14 extra-base hits in 100 games this season with the Pirates. He already has five extra-base hits in 17 games with Cincinnati.
His glove already makes him valuable, but if his bat even reaches league average, Hayes has the tools to be an elite cornerstone for years to come.
