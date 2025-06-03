Trade Deadline Dilemma: Cincinnati Reds Labeled ‘Tweeners’ by ESPN
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com wrote his early 2025 MLB trade deadline preview.
He put the Cincinnati Reds in the "tweeners" category, which means they are caught in between buying and seliing at the deadline.
He mentioned Nick Martinez is their best player that would potentially be available.
"Among Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer, and Martinez, they've got one of the most productive rotations in the big leagues," Passan wrote. "Even at $7 million for the final two months of the season, Martinez is steady enough to make that investment reasonable for another team. Singer, also a free agent after the season, will put up 150-plus innings of league-average pitching. There are bullpen options aplenty as well, with Emilio Pagán closing and Taylor Rogers andBrent Suter suitable left-handed options. Outfielder Austin Hays has been the best version of himself this season."
The Reds are currently 29-32 on the season and would seemingly need to get hot and go on a couple of win streaks if they're going to seriously consider buying at the deadline.
Their starting pitching had the third-best ERA in Major League Baseball, but they have scored three runs or less in 29 of their 62 games and have been shut out nine times.
Cincinnati needs offense, but it's unlikely they will "buy" if the team is already out of playoff contention.
You can see Passan's full trade deadline preview here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast