Watch: Jim Day Provides Injury Update on Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Austin Hays
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays has been dealing with a hamstring injury and Jim Day provided an injury update on Thursday.
The outfielder worked out before the game.
"Hays was trying to run a little bit before the game," Day said. "It's a day-to-day situation and a low-grade hamstring issue, so low-grade that he hasn't gone on the injured list."
Day said he has yet to hear how the pregame workout went and if it didn't go well, there is a chance you'll see a move made tomorrow.
Hays is a key part of the Cincinnati offense, hitting .365 with five home runs and 13 RBIs for the Reds this season.
You can watch Day's full report below:
