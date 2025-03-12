Watch: Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Looking to Build on 2024 Campaign
Hunter Greene had the best season of his career in 2024, starting 26 games with a 2.75 ERA, a WHIP of 1.02, and 169 strikeouts in a career-high 150 1/3 innings pitched.
He's looking to build on that and be even better in 2025.
"Just having so much more motivation going into this offseason," Green told MLB Network's Mark DeRosa. "You easily could be complacent with a year like last year. I think that's the excitement, even to bring in Elly, another great season for him. You can easily go into the offseason, take your foot off the gas, and think that you've almost figured it out.
"You know how humbling the game is. As soon as you take that approach, it punches you right in the mouth."
Early in his career, Greene was labeled as a guy who threw hard and didn't necessarily know how to "pitch." Last season, he proved that theory wrong.
Greene joked with DeRosa that he has added a couple of new pitches, including a knuckleball, but in reality, he's just trying to refine his current repertoire.
"I didn't add any new pitches, but refining, being able to build more of that confidence within my repertoire. Lean into it. Embrace it. Just learn more about who I am as a pitcher."
Although Greene has set his goals high, the Reds would certainly be content with another season like his 2024 campaign.
You can watch his full interview with MLB Network below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast