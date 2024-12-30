Inside The Reds

Watch: Three Reds Players Land on MLB Network’s Top 40 Bat Flips of 2024

The Reds had a disappointing season, but there were still some fun moments.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 6, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) watches his two run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) watches his two run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
MLB Network released the "Top 40 Bat Flips" of the 2024 season on Saturday and three Reds players made the cut.

Will Benson claimed the 39th spot with a stylish flip, Rece Hinds secured 27th with a memorable celebration, and Elly De La Cruz dazzled at 17th with one of the season’s most electric displays.

The Reds hope to have more of these moments in 2025.

Watch all 40 bat flips below:

