"We're Probably in a Spot Where This is Your Team Going to Camp" - Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke with reporters on Thursday night and suggested that Cincinnati’s roster is set, signaling the team may be done making moves.
“I think we’re probably in a spot where this is your team going to camp, ” Krall said. “If we make another move, it’s going to have to be something we discuss internally. But you’re always looking to make some moves. I’d love to bring a couple more NRIs in to compete for spots. I think that competition is really good. You’re always looking for some ways to make your club better and this is no different. It’s probably not as much flexibility as we had last week, but I think we could add some NRIs and see what happens.”
With spring training on the horizon, Krall’s comments suggest the Reds are largely set heading into camp. While minor additions remain possible, the focus now shifts to internal competition and evaluating the roster as it stands.
