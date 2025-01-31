Inside The Reds

"We're Probably in a Spot Where This is Your Team Going to Camp" - Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall

The Reds are looking to bounce-back after a tough 2024 season.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke with reporters on Thursday night and suggested that Cincinnati’s roster is set, signaling the team may be done making moves.

“I think we’re probably in a spot where this is your team going to camp, ” Krall said. “If we make another move, it’s going to have to be something we discuss internally. But you’re always looking to make some moves. I’d love to bring a couple more NRIs in to compete for spots. I think that competition is really good. You’re always looking for some ways to make your club better and this is no different. It’s probably not as much flexibility as we had last week, but I think we could add some NRIs and see what happens.”

With spring training on the horizon, Krall’s comments suggest the Reds are largely set heading into camp. While minor additions remain possible, the focus now shifts to internal competition and evaluating the roster as it stands.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News